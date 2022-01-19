KMAland story

A milestone week for Mount Ayr’s Jaixen Frost and three strong performances from East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund recently earned the high school basketball standouts the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.

Hedlund averaged 23.3 points per game in three games while leading the Wolves to a 2-1 week. She started the week with 17 points in a win over Nodaway Valley, followed with 23 points in a loss to West Platte and closed the week with a 31-point output in a win over rival Rock Port on Friday.

Frost’s week consisted of shattering his own school record for points in a game and eclipsing 1,000 career points. His record-breaking performance came in a 41-point night against Seymour on Monday. He also posted 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting and 10 rebounds on Tuesday against Nodaway Valley and had 18 points and nine rebounds against Bedford on Friday.