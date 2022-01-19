The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 7, 2022, by Joel Barnes, Trustee of the Joel Barnes Trust, to Steven Oppie for Lots 10, 11, and12, Block 2, Seventh Addition, Tarkio.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 10, 2022, by Bryan and Jill Caudill to Bryan and Jill Caudill for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 10, 2022, by Jayson and Dallas Prather to James Rhoades, Mary Bredensteiner, and Cynthia McIntire for Lot 10, Block 8, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 10, 2022, by Sonam and Robert Prestyly to Dawa Tshering and Tshewang Tshering for Lots 6 and 7, Block 4, Third Addition, and Lots 8 and 9, Block 3, Third Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 11, 2022, by Ronald and Eva Murry to Lyle McHugh for Lot 5, Block 6, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 12, 2022, by Ernest and Nancy Hafner to Ryan and Jaymee Koop for land in Section 24, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 12, 2022, by Judy Carnahan to Julie Moreno for Lot 12, Block 20, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 12, 2022, by Wendi Stenzel, Trustee of the Wendi Stenzel Revocable Trust, to Steven Stenzel, Trustee of the Steven Stenzel Revocable Trust, for land in Section 33, Township 67, Range 42; Section 34, Township 67, Range 42; Section 3, Township 66, Range 42; Section 34, Township 67, Range 42; Section 5, Township 66, Range 41; Section 6, Township 66, Range 41; Section 7, Township 66, Range 41; Section 8, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 13, 2022, by Scott Hodgin, Successor Trustee of the Doris J. Christen Self Declaration Revocable Trust, to Lynn and Elaine Binder, Todd and April Binder, and Tyler and Valerie Binder for land in Section 4, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.