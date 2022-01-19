Mike Shaw was able to attend the benefit held in his honor Sunday, January 16, at the Community Building in Tarkio. The event was sponsored by the Tarkio United Methodist Church and Tarkio Fire Department to help Mike and Teresa Shaw after Mike was diagnosed with health issues that may affect his work future.

Roger Livengood takes a look at the many items donated to the silent auction. Nearly 200 items were donated.

Sally Wehmann dishes up pie during the benefit.

Several hundred people attended the benefit held for Mike and Teresa Shaw Sunday, January 16, at the Community Building in Tarkio.