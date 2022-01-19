The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of January 17-23, 2022. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Missouri state line to Route M, January 18-21

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, January 18-21