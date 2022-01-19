Growers who need a license to apply restricted use pesticides are invited to attend the following training events. The Andrew County Ag Update will have private pesticide training starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, at the Youth Building located at 201 S. Banyon St. in Savannah. The Atchison County Ag Update will be Wednesday, January 26, at the Atchison County Extension office in Rock Port. The Gentry County Ag Update will be Thursday, January 27, at the Hundley-Whaley Research Center in Albany. Other counties are scheduled in February.

Private Pesticide Applicator training will start at 8:30 a.m. each day. Growers seeking a license should pre-register at the University of Missouri website. Google University of Missouri Private pesticide applicator training and look for the event and register. You will need an email address to register. If you do not have an email address, call the appropriate county office to register and they will put you on a list.

Bring your Private Pesticide Applicator training manual to the event. If you have never had a manual, you will be required to purchase a manual.

Another option to renew or receive a new license is to register for a Zoom meeting conducted by University of Missouri Field Specialists located across the state. You will need to follow their instructions and contact information to obtain your license through them.

Applicators do not have the option of watching a video at local Extension offices nor completing a study guide. Therefore, it is important to attend a face-to-face training event in your county or schedule a Zoom meeting to be trained.

Following the Private Pesticide Applicator training will be updates from Field Specialists with the University of Missouri Extension in the fields of Agronomy, Ag Engineering, Livestock and Ag Business.

For more information, contact your local University of Missouri County Extension office or Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy at 816-279-1691 or cell phone, 913-220-3670.