The Rock Port R-II School held a public meeting following a round of surveys that both parents and students were asked to fill out. Several parents expressed their concerns about going to a four-day school week and the majority were the same in that the cost of daycare added expense to the families. Other concerns were the school day would be too long for the younger students.

From the school board side of things Mr. Sickels printed out information that had been compiled to evaluate. One of the biggest incentives was being able to attract teachers. Currently Rock Port is near the bottom of the pay scale for teachers in Northwest Missouri at $31,800 with Craig at $38,300. With that, the board is working on increasing the base for teachers, but hoping to be more attractive to potential teachers. In the 2019-20 school year there were only 61 schools which had a four-day school week and in 2021-22 there are 118 schools. The school board is waiting until February to make a decision following another round of surveys.