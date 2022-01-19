Rock Port Winter Homecoming King and Queen candidates, from left to right, are Kierstyn Jakub, Holden Farmer, Christian Sticken, and Aubrey Watkins.

Rock Port High School students are celebrating Winter Homecoming Week (wrestling and basketball) this week.

Dress-up days include: Tuesday, January 18 – Anything But a Backpack; Wednesday, January 19 – Cowboys vs. Aliens; and Thursday, January 20 – Sports Day.

There will be a winter sports pep assembly during eighth hour Friday, January 21. The girls’ basketball team will host South Holt that night at 6:00 p.m. and the boys’ basketball team will host Northland Christian at 7:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with a dance at 9:00 p.m.

The wrestlers will compete in the Lathrop Invitational Saturday, January 22.