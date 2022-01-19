Ruth A. Rother, 78, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. There is no visitation. Private family inurnment will be held in the spring at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, Kansas City, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Services are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.