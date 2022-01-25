According to the Atchison County Health Department, there were 122 new COVID-19 cases reported during the week of January 17-23, 2022. They include the following:

2 females, 8 males – ages 0-9

12 females, 12 males – ages 10-19

7 females, 3 males – ages 20-29

15 females, 6 males – ages 30-39

11 females, 9 males – ages 40-49

13 females, 6 males – ages 50-59

5 females, 5 males – ages 60-69

4 females, 2 males – ages 70-79

1 female, 1 male – ages 80+

Of the 122 cases, 46 were reported to the health department as home tests. COVID-19 testing sites are required by law to report test results within 24 hours to state and local public health officials, but people who take at-home tests are not and many of those test results don’t get reported. Atchison County Health Department appreciates those who called to report positive home tests. Whether or not you do contact your health department with the news from your test, the most important thing you can do with your test result is to follow CDC guidance (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html).

As of January 23, 2022, 1,230 total COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Atchison County. There are currently 121 active cases. There is one active COVID-19 hospitalization in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate (PCR and antigen) is 20.6%.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Vaccine breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated. Atchison County breakthrough cases total 257 as of January 23, 2022. There are 2,765 fully vaccinated persons as of January 21, 2022. To date, 10.8% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.

THE SEWERSHED SURVEILLANCE PROJECT

Collections at the Tarkio Wastewater Treatment Facility the week of January 10, 2021, show presumed Delta (58.1%) and Omicron (41.9%) variants.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Children ages 5 years and older can get Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

Booster shots are available to everyone ages 12 years and older at least five months after completing the Moderna or Pfizer series and two months after receiving J&J/Janssen.

Moderately or severely im-munocompromised people ages five years and older who completed their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine primary series and ages 18 years or older who completed their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine primary series should plan to get an additional primary dose at least 28 days after their second dose.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

Locations for COVID-19 vaccinations in Atchison County include:

• Atchison County Health Center, Tarkio – Appointments available on Tuesdays & Thursdays. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.

• Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio – Call 660-736-5512 for an appointment.

• Stoner Drug, Rock Port – Call 660-744-2433 for an appointment.

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates: 8th and 9th in the

State of Missouri

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. For total population, Atchison County is ranked eighth in the state with 53.8% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 56.9% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 6,201 doses have been given in Atchison County. For details see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Atchison County Health Department has all three COVID-19 vaccines available – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 5 years of age and older. Anyone age 5-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search down by type of vaccine and search radius.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, reach out at 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 TESTING

As you are likely well aware, there is a nationwide shortage of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and an increased demand for tests as case counts continue to climb. Atchison County Health Department has not received any antigen tests from the state.

Options for testing

Missouri provides several options for obtaining a free COVID-19 test without any symptom criteria. The opportunities for testing include:

• Free testing sites (sponsored by Missouri DHSS)

• Free PCR at-home test kits shipped to home (sponsored by Missouri DHSS)

• Free rapid antigen at-home test kits shipped to home (4 per residential address, sponsored by US DHHS & USPS)

• Free testing provided by pharmacies (sponsored by US DHHS)

FLU SHOTS STILL AVAILABLE!

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccination every season. Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccines available for children and adults. Appointments are available on Monday through Thursday.

If any businesses are interested in hosting a flu vaccination clinic, call 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

1-23-22

FATALITIES 21

ACTIVE CASES 121

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 1,088

TOTAL CASES 1,230

MALE 575

FEMALE 655

UNDER 20 YEARS 245

21-29 YEARS 133

30-39 YEARS 190

40-49 YEARS 161

50-59 YEARS 162

60-69 YEARS 171

70-79 YEARS 115

80+ YEARS 53