If you haven’t filled out your parent survey for the Rock Port R-II school four-day school schedule, please do so. The school board wants to consider and evaluate all concerns regarding the four-day schedule.

For those of you who like and follow track, Alicia Baucom, a 2021 Rock Port graduate, is throwing the shot and hammer for Doane University. Currently, Alivia is leading the nation in shot put at this point with a throw of 44’ 11.5”. Congratulations!

There will be no school held at Tarkio R-I on Monday, January 31, for professional development.

