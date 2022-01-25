Beckett Lane Shineman, pictured at right with his parents, Allison and Shawn Shineman, is CH-F’s 2022 New Year Baby.

It was with great celebration that Community Hospital-Fairfax welcomed its 2022 New Year Baby, Beckett Lane Shineman. Beckett made his appearance at 3:23 p.m. on January 20, 2022, and weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. Beckett is welcomed home by his parents, Shawn and Allison Shineman of Rock Port, Missouri.

As the 2022 New Year Baby, Beckett took home some special gifts from Community Hospital-Fairfax including a storage basket, photo collage frame, a baby’s first year memory book and a newborn bath set. Mom and Dad also received a spa set and a special dinner with sparkling grape juice and wine glasses. The community celebrated Beckett with a baby board book from Mark and Lori Staten, a blanket and gnome from the Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary and an afghan from Joetta Hicks.

Beckett is also welcomed by proud and excited grandparents, Harold and Leigh Ann Lawrence and Steve and Jo Lynn Shineman, all of Rock Port. Great-grandparents are Sarah Lawrence, Branson, Missouri, Melvin and Karen Rogers, Fairfax, Jim and Jean Jochim, Rock Port, and Gabe and Alta Shineman, Stanberry, Missouri.