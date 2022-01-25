January 31, 1947

• Fourteen Tarkio College students have enrolled for the flight training course offered the second semester. A maximum of three hours credit will be given in the department of physics, which is headed by Dean J.R. Jenison. At the completion of their training, the students will receive their private pilot’s licenses.

• A frenzied search was made Wednesday at noon for two Tarkio children who were lost for two hours then found at the service station at the wye trying to get warm after their walk south on Highway 59 in drizzling rain and sleet. Ruth Marie Kirk and Mary Mitchell, both seven, explained that after school was out at 11:15 a.m., they started out to look at some horses at Mary’s uncle’s farm, thinking they could get back before dinner time. However, they missed the right road.

• Keith Hurst of Tarkio Truck and Tractor will have on display today and tomorrow and perhaps Monday one of the new models of the KB line of International trucks. The truck is one which the Harvester company only this week introduced in its initial showing in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

• Fire completely destroyed the Baptist parsonage, home of the Rev. A.W. Tandy, in the High Creek community near Rock Port last Saturday evening. Rev. Tandy was in Rock Port at the time of the fire. Except for a few books, some clothing and furniture, everything in the house was lost.

February 4, 1972

• Tarkio Elementary has received 200 books for use by the school from Migratory Records Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Books recently obtained through the Responsive Environments Corporation have been housed in their own special “little red school house,” which is located in the hallway. More library space is urgently needed.

• The Tarkio High School Faculty vs. Alumni Basketball Game will be played Saturday, February 5, in the high school gym. Faculty playing include Mr. Aeschliman, Mr. Palmeiro, Mr. Henderson, Mr. Gregg, Mr. Roberts, Mr. Wheatley, Mr. Webb, Mr. Devlin, and Mr. Prather. Alumni playing include Billy and Darrell Smith, Gordon VanGundy, Steve Volker, Ed Hunkins, and Gary Henson. Proceeds will go into an athletic film fund for football and basketball.

January 30, 1997

• The Tarkio Cub Scouts held a Father-Son Bake-Off Monday night, January 27. The winners in the Best Taste division were: 1st – Zach Fischer, Mexican dish; 2nd – Michael Klosek, meatballs; and 3rd – Adam Nelson, lemon dish. The Best Decorated category winners were: 1st – Tanner Umbarger, fruit pizza; 2nd – Dillon Martin, heart cake; and 3rd – Matthew Brought, coconut cream pie. Most Original contest winners were: 1st – Mathew Amthor, bobcat cake; 2nd – Jason Nelson, jelly roll; and 3rd – Adam Johnson, cream puffs. Serving as judges were Elsie Fae Rhoades, Marnie Shaum and Sharon Wynn.

• The Tarkio High School Basketball Homecoming King and Queen candidates are Brock Nuckolls, Heith Shaw, Josh Wright, Kristy Levings, Blu Bredensteiner, and Heather Currie. The winners will be crowned Friday, January 31, following the Indians’ games against the Craig, Missouri, Hornets.

• Former Harlem Globetrotter and basketball standout at Drake University Rodney “Pop” Wright spoke to Tarkio High School and Tarkio Academy students January 21. Wright discussed his drug and alcohol addictions.