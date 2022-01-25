January 31, 1947

• C.J. Fentiman has a new barber at his shop in the person of Will Whited of Tarkio. He replaces Jim Sipes, who has gone back to Forest City, where he lived before coming to Rock Port and owns a barbershop.

• A hay barn and machine shop on what is known as the Tollie Wolf home place north of Rock Port were destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon, together with several tons of alfalfa hay. The fire was caused by small children playing with matches.

• Rock Port’s Eastsiders won the blue rock shoot at the city park, defeating the Westsiders by a close score of 266 to 261 birds. Each contestant fired at 25 birds, with Arville Walker of the East side being high gun with 23. Dave Bradley and Ed. Jennings tied for second high with 21 birds.

• The large neon highway sign which has stood at the head of Main Street for some years, pointing toward the downtown district with an illuminated arrow, is again functioning. The sign which attracts the attention of travelers on Highway No. 275 to Rock Port was out of commission for a long time.

January 27, 1972

• Checks totaling $2,000 went to three Rock Port organizations over the Christmas holiday from Citizens Bank as part of that institution’s public service program. Organizations and the amounts they received include: Ralph Greer Legion Post No. 49, $500; Rock Port Municipal Swimming Pool, $500; and Rock Port Baseball Association, $1,000.

• A fast moving cold front left Atchison County residents shuddering Monday as howling winds sent the temperature down to -1 and the wind sent the chill index down to the -40 level.

Rock Port High School students who made no grades lower than E- in the second quarter were Jackie Burke, Nick Bell, Ann Eilers, David Stoner, Kathy Lewis, Kathy Burke, Sally Shubat, Kathy Schaffner, Debbie Knierim, Steve Jones, Clay Knierim, Jill Wanamaker, and Rebecca Boettner. Top junior high students were Tammy Garst, Susan Burke, Jeff Houts, Doug Thompson, Kent Wanamaker, Linda Omohundro, and Kathy Cohen.

Bruce Barnett, a sophomore from Tarkio College, took fourth place in the 60 yard high hurdles in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes Indoor Track and Field Championships held January 22 in Kansas City. Barnett’s time of 7.3 set a new school record for Tarkio College.

January 23, 1997

• The children of Wilbur and Frieda Hannah request your presence in celebrating their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, February 2, at the First Baptist Church in Tarkio.

• The new sixth grade peer counselors at Rock Port were selected through a student vote and a teacher/staff recommendation during the week of January 6-10. The new peer counselors are Lacy Carlson, Regan Griffin, Katy Hecker, Adam Meyerkorth, Stephanie Shandy, and Jeff Wyatt. They will be trained in reflective listening and setting limits for time, energy, and ability when helping others. Later training will include conflict mediation, problem solving, and setting goals.

• The Lucky Clover 4-H Club will be hosting a chili and vegetable soup dinner January 31 in the Rock Port School cafeteria. The free-will donations will go toward the Multi-Purpose Exhibit Building at the Atchison County Fair Grounds in Rock Port. They will be breaking ground for the building as soon as the weather permits in the spring. The building will house the University of Missouri Extension Office and will have a meeting room with a kitchen area and an exhibition area.