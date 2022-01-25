The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting January 13, 2022.

President Jeremy Davis called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, Reven Herron, Dan Lucas, and Jared Meyerkorth. Treasurer Afton Schomburg was absent. Also present were Superintendent Ethan Sickels and Board Secretary Debbie Young.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the regular meeting of December 16, 2021, were approved. Mr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending December 2021. The transfer of funds, December final check register, the January check register to date and the activity account checks were approved. During communications, Mr. Sickels read a letter of resignation from Ciara Hunter effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and Reven Herron read a retirement letter from Stacy Hughes effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

It was noted Mr. Waigand was supervising at the basketball games. His report was reviewed in his absence. Elementary attendance for December was 95.1% (201 students). One hundred twenty-seven students met their second quarter Accelerated Reader goals. Each student meeting his/her goal received a free slice of pizza from Casey’s. The school wide goal for the elementary is 9,000 AR points. Currently they are at 4,204.3 points after the first semester. When the goal is reached, plans are to bring in the bounce houses for a day of fun. NWEA Winter assessments will be January 10-21. Mrs. Mertens and Mrs. Spiegel met with individual grade levels (K-3) to review reading screening data from the winter benchmarks and determine intervention services for the third quarter. The January staff meeting was held on January 3. Mrs. Lawrence presented to the group some highlights from a recent workshop she attended on autism. The presenter was a Blue Jay alum, Dr. Brett Chamberlain from Burrell Behavioral Health in Columbia, Missouri. Mrs. Holstine also presented to the group on takeaways from her recent graduate course on trauma and mental health. Several upcoming dates were reviewed.

It was noted Mr. Parsons was supervising junior high scholar bowl. His report was reviewed in his absence. High school attendance through January 7, 2022, is 94.87% (142 students). Staff and students enjoyed a solid Christmas break. Mr. Parsons reviewed MSHSAA updates being considered: separate boys and girls’ basketball classification/districts, adding a second class of girls wrestling, requiring heat illness prevention and equipment fitting training for football coaches, requiring sports physicals for marching band members, and adding 35-second shot clock to high school basketball. Updates will be given when any decisions are made. Several upcoming dates and activities were highlighted.

Mr. Sickels reviewed the monthly program evaluation report on guidance. He reported on pending legislation discussed at his most recent superintendent’s meeting, and noted the department of health has reported a shortage of rapid antigen test kits which will affect implementation of the districts test-to-stay protocols in the near future. Mr. Sickels reminded the board that the February regular meeting is scheduled for noon on February 10. Board members who are available will be scheduled for classroom visits in the morning prior to the meeting. Mr. Sickels reported on public feedback received regarding the greenhouse location, and possible alternate sites were discussed along with the timeline for the project. Mr. Sickels presented the 2022-2023 school calendar for the second reading. Three versions were reviewed: a traditional calendar, a four-day week calendar with Monday off, and a four-day week calendar with Friday off. The information gathered at the public meeting was discussed, and additional survey questions were reviewed. Mr. Sickels will send out the second survey and share the results with board members when they are available. Approval of the 2022-2023 calendar will be on the agenda for the February regular meeting. There were no board member reports.

The board proceeded to address several items of new business.

Action was taken to set the time and date for graduation as May 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., and to approve the purchase of a new proofer for the kitchen with the price not to exceed $2,000.00. Consideration was given to speech therapy services for the 2022-2023 school year. Mr. Sickels reviewed contracts from Inspire Fairfax, LLC, and Compass Therapy Solutions with action taken to approve the contract from Inspire Fairfax, LLC. Action was taken to approve updates to the 2021-2022 Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan, which Mr. Sickels will post to the school website. The board adjourned to executive session for personnel matters – Superintendent’s evaluation. Upon returning to open session, the board reported action was taken in executive session to approve the minutes of the previous executive sessions and to extend a three-year contract to Superintendent Sickels through the 2024-2025 school year. Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was adjourned.