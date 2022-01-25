The Rock Port United Methodist Church will hold a blood drive Monday, January 31, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The church is located at 211 W. Opp Street.

Community Blood Center must collect almost 600 units of blood daily to meet the needs of area hospital patients. As there is no substitute for blood, the blood center relies on volunteer donors like you to supply the life-saving blood and blood components to hospitals in Kansas and Missouri.

To make a donation online, visit https://donate.savealifenow.org/donor/schedules/sponsor_code, enter the code EG14, and select the Rock Port UMC drive. You can also call Betty Stoner, 660-787-0531, for an appointment.