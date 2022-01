The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Karli Leseberg’s Saloon Salon at 1st and Elm streets in Tarkio Friday, January 21, 2022. Karli, front second from left, had the honor of cutting the ribbon. Karli lives in Rock Port and has four sons. She moved her full-service salon from Watson to Tarkio last year and offers cuts, color, waxing, tanning, hair extensions, and has Hannah Roup, front left, training to do nails at the salon.