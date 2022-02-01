The Atchison County Health Department was notified of 84 new COVID-19 cases during the week of January 24-30, 2022. They include the following:

3 females, 2 males – ages 0-9

2 females, 6 males – ages 10-19

5 females, 7 males – ages 20-29

9 females, 8 males – ages 30-39

2 females, 4 males – ages 40-49

8 females, 7 males – ages 50-59

9 females, 6 males – ages 60-69

3 females, 2 males – ages 70-79

1 female – age 80+

Of the 84 cases, 22 were reported to the health department as home tests. COVID-19 testing sites are required by law to report test results within 24 hours to state and local public health officials, but people who take at-home tests are not, and many of those test results don’t get reported. Atchison County Health Department appreciates those who called to report positive home tests. Whether or not you do contact your health department with the news from your test, the most important thing you can do with your test result is to follow CDC guidance (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html).

As of January 30, 2022, there have been 1,314 total cases and 21 deaths reported in Atchison County. There are currently 74 active cases. There are no active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Vaccine breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated. There have been 298 breakthrough cases in Atchison County as of January 30, 2022. There are 2,783 fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County as of January 28, 2022. To date, 10.7% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Children ages 5 years and older can get Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

Locations for COVID vaccine in Atchison County include:

Atchison County Health Department, Tarkio: Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.

Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio: Call 660-736-5512 for an appointment.

Stoner Drug, Rock Port: Call 660-744-2433 for an appointment.

COVID-19 TESTING

There is a nationwide shortage of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and an increased demand for tests as case counts continue to climb. Atchison County Health Department has very few antigen tests from the state.

Missouri provides several options for obtaining a free COVID-19 test without any symptom criteria. The opportunities for testing include:

• Free testing sites (sponsored by Missouri DHSS)

• Free PCR at-home test kits shipped to home (sponsored by Missouri DHSS)

• Free rapid antigen at-home test kits shipped to home (4 per residential address, sponsored by US DHHS & USPS)

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

1-30-22

FATALITIES 21

ACTIVE CASES 74

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 1,219

TOTAL CASES 1,314

MALE 617

FEMALE 697

UNDER 20 YEARS 258

21-29 YEARS 145

30-39 YEARS 207

40-49 YEARS 167

50-59 YEARS 177

60-69 YEARS 186

70-79 YEARS 120

80+ YEARS 55