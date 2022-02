The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary will hold their annual soup and chili supper Friday, February 11. Homemade vegetable soup, chili, and cinnamon rolls will be served from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fairfax school cafeteria. Self carry-out available. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of equipment for Community Hospital-Fairfax.

The East Atchison Wolves will play North Nodaway that evening at Fairfax.