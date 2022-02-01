The Tarkio FFA Chapter is hosting a Fish and Chicken Fry Sunday, February 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The drive-through only event will include catfish, chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, rolls, and dessert for $12 (adults), $6 (12 and under) and free (children 5 and under). Profits will go toward sending students to conventions and leadership conferences.

Those taking part are asked to enter the Tarkio High School parking lot in front of the ag building, where FFA members will meet you at your vehicle and take and deliver your order.