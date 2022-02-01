Governor Mike Parson has appointed the Honorable Corey K. Herron as Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit, which includes Nodaway, Atchison, Holt, Gentry, and Worth counties. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Roger M. Prokes.

Judge Herron is a lifelong resident of Atchison County. Hee was born at Community Hospital-Fairfax, was raised on the family farm north of Rock Port, and graduated from Rock Port High School in 1988.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Judge Herron has served as Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit in Atchison County since December 2008. He also has served as the 4th Circuit Treatment Court Judge since 2018.

Professional affiliations include the Missouri Bar, United States District Court – Western District of Missouri, United States Court of Appeals – Eighth Circuit, Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges, Circuit Court Budget Committee, Missouri Court Automation Committee, Judicial Conference of Missouri, 4th Circuit Bar Association (past president), and 3rd Circuit Bar Association (past president).

Community affiliations include: St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rock Port Rotary (past and present president), Community Hospital-Fairfax Board of Directors, Northwest Missouri Community Foundation Board of Directors, and former Rock Port Cub Scout Pack 59 Cub Master.