Rock Port R-II Little Jays’ Preschool registration for the 2022-23 school year will be held Wednesday, March 23, at 6:00 p.m. in the high school gym. Spots are limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.

Children must be 4 years old on or before July 31, 2022, to be eligible for the full day program.

Please bring the following items to registration: birth certificate, social security card, and current immunization record. For more information, email Cindie Gaines, cindie.gaines@rpbluejays.com.

Rock Port R-II early childhood screenings will be held Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25, at the Rock Port Elementary music room. Any child currently living in the Rock Port R-II School District who is turning 4 years of age on or before July 31 is eligible to be screened.

To schedule an appointment please contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 660-744-6294.