Eric Bradfield, front row, third from left, along with other members of the United States 1st Infantry Division stationed in Poland, were broadcast on the jumbotron at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL AFC Championship game Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Eric is a graduate of Fairfax High School.

Not only did Rock Port natives Payton Alberti, Journi Burke, Aron Burke, and Alex Burke attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL AFC Championship game Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri, but they also made headlines themselves. Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews posted this photo (at right) on Instagram and it was also shared on TMZ.com. The Burkes and Alberti (circled for reference) were hoping for a back-to-back Chiefs’ win and a champagne shower by Brittany, but unfortunately, that did not happen.

Kim Scamman, a Rock Port native, also participated in the Kansas City Chiefs’ festivities. She was among those who held the United States flag, shaped as the United States, on the field during the Star Spangled Banner (below).