The Lucky Clover 4-H Club recently collected personal care items and donated them to the C.A.R.E. House. This was their community outreach project for the month. Pictured above, from left to right, are: front row – Markie Gaines, Ella Sperber, and Bentley Teten; and back row – Mason Gubser, Greyson Sperber, Landrey Kelly, Ryan Athen, Grant Spiegel, Brandon Athen, Rylee Jenkins, Stevie Gaines, Raylynn Jenkins, Emma Teten, and Cooper Daugherty.