The Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s Girls’ District 4 Wrestling Tournament was held February 4 and 5, 2022, at Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri. East Atchison and Rock Port High Schools were among 50 teams who had girls competing for a chance to advance to state.

Despite no advancement to state, the Atchison County wrestlers had a fantastic year, winning or placing in the top three in many events throughout the season.

Individual EA results follow:

115 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan

Champ. Round 1 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) over Jaylee Booher (South Harrison) (Fall 1:22)

Semifinals – Brooke Cox (Lawson) over Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) (Fall 5:46)

Cons. Semis – Ariana Hartigan (Mid-Buchanan) over Brooklyn Wennihan (EA) (M. For.)

194 lbs. – Alyson Wooten

Champ. Round 1 – Alyson Wooten (EA) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 – Carmen Conner (Lafayette County) over Alyson Wooten (EA) (Fall 5:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Alyson Wooten (EA) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Alyson Wooten (EA) received a bye

Cons. Round 4 – Alyson Wooten (EA) over Kenlee Fish (Plattsburg) (Fall 2:23)

Cons. Round 5 – Taylor Hillbrand (Fort Osage) over Alyson Wooten (EA) (Dec. 6-1)

Individual statistics for Rock Port’s wrestlers follow:

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst

Champ. Round 1 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 – Delanie Smith (Mid-Buchanan) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Fall 5:02)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) over Adrianna Ciccarelli (Platte County) (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 4 – Holly Emmons (Blue Springs) over Jaylynn Garst (Rock Port) (Dec. 12-8)

159 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones

Champ. Round 1 – Madyson Beard (Lathrop) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (Fall 0:17)

Cons. Round 1 – Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Christin Burns (Gallatin) over Hadleigh Jones (Rock Port) (TB-1 4-1)