The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, February 3, 2022:

Midwestern Health vs. T Barnes-Pinzino Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Sundell. The defendant appears in person and case continued to March 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Midwestern Health vs. Sara Clinkenbeard – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Sundell. The defendant fails to appear and judgment is entered as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $2,168.01 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. No stay of execution. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Dennis E. Graham – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Hurst. The defendant fails to appear and judgment is entered as requested in the petition. Civil Action Judgment filed for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,976.82 plus costs and process server fees. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Discover Bank vs. Brenda L. McCoy – Civil Setting on Contract-Other. Case called. The plaintiff appears by local counsel Hurst with plaintiff’s court dates and case continued to March 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for discovery.

Midwestern Health vs. Donald Miller Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Sundell. The defendant, Chyloh A. Miller, appears and does not dispute liability and consents to the judgment as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendants in the total amount of $878.30 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. A stay of execution is granted with monthly payments to be made. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendants.

Lyndia Schomburg vs. Warren Schomburg – Case Review on Dissolution Without Children. Judgment Entry for Dissolution of Marriage filed with parties appearing by affidavit. There is no reasonable likelihood that the marriage can be preserved and is irretrievably broken and is ordered dissolved. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to petitioner and respondent.

Midwestern Health vs. Rodney W. Wilmes Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Sundell. The defendants appear and do not dispute liability and consent to the judgment as requested in the petition. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendants in the total amount of $5,861.20 plus costs and interest on the judgment at 9% per annum. A stay of execution is granted with payment to be made. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendants.

Midwestern Health Man-agement vs. Judith Young – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Request received from the defendant for continuance by email and same is granted and continued to February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Leopoldo Rebollar-Reyes vs. Missouri Dept. of Revenue – Case Review on CC DL Revoc. Review 302.311 RSMo. Case called and continued to February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jason J. Adams – Initial Appearance on Conservation Violation 7410001: Take, Attempt To Take, Or Pursue Wildlife From Or With A Motor Driven Air, Land Or Water Conveyance. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Jason Joseph Adams – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor DWI, Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, and Failure To Register Motor Vehicle. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Jerry L. Binegar – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failure To Register Motor Vehicle. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $326.00 cash only.

State vs. Jerry L. Binegar – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 2nd Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $404.00 cash only.

State vs. Larry R. Catlett – Plea/Trial Setting on Infraction-Non Traffic for Trespassing-2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Bobbi Jo Christo – Initial Appearance on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Misdemeanors Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears with Attorney Euler, acknowledges receipt of complaint, and waives arraignment. The court accepts waiver and orders that the defendant be bound over for proceedings in the Circuit Court on March 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Athuai Ding – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Forgery and Fraudulently Attempting To Obtain Controlled Substance.

State vs. Clint Jeremiah Fitzwater – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $752.50 cash only.

State vs. Christopher Brian Gilbert – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $ 331.00 cash only.

State vs. Lilyana G. Gonzalez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Motion granted to continue case to March 3, 2022, at 9 a.m.

State vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended and Resisting/Interfering With Arrest For A Felony. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m.

State vs. Troy Gary Guzzo – Plea/Trial Setting on Infraction-Non Traffic Trespassing-2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Faisal S. Haji – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $331.00 cash only.

State vs. Ashley Anne Harmon – Arraignment on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More.

State vs. Maurice T. Harris – Disposition Hearing on Misdemeanor. Withdrawal of motion to revoke probation.

State vs. Isaac C. Hayes – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony DWI – Aggravated and Misdemeanors Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident and Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to March 3, 2022, at 9 a.m. for setting of preliminary hearing.

State vs. Felicity Leigh Helt – Initial Appearance on Infraction Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Kyle F. Huffman – Counsel Status Hearing on Misdemeanor Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Capias warrant ordered. No bond set at this time. Pending court appearance.

State vs. Jordan R. Hughes – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree and Misdemeanors Assault – 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (1), (5), Harassment – 2nd Degree, and Trespass – 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with Attorney Johnson. Parties moving toward resolution including companion case. GPS condition removed with clear understanding any violation of No Contact condition likely result in revocation of bond. Case continued to March 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Kristen Lee Hume – Arraignment on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears (late) in person and is given copy of Complaint. Waives formal arraignment and is given a PD application. Gave updated address. Case continued to March 3, 2022, at 9 a.m. for entry of counsel and waiver/setting of preliminary hearing.

State vs. Felly Kabiona – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket.

State vs. Felly Kabiona – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket.

State vs. Steven Joseph Knight – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Amphetamine Or Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less – Prior Drug Offense.

State vs. Terry Renee Olson – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Motor Carrier Vehicle With Unsafe/Improper Frame/Suspension/Axle/Wheel/Rim And/Or Steering System. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $406.00 cash only.

State vs. Leopoldo Rebollar-Reyes – Motion Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph), Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, and Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for docket call.

State vs. Chad Christian Reed – Bond Review Hearing on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree and Receiving Stolen Property. Case called. Defendant can post bond as set. Court permits same bond to apply to PA case to return to PA. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for waiver/setting of preliminary hearing.

State vs. Martin Rios, Jr. – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to Fine $228.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Kurt Anthony Ritchie – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to March 31, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. for preliminary hearing.

State vs. Chad Sterling Rose – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Harassment – 1st Degree and Misdemeanors Property Damage – 2nd Degree and Assault – 4th Degree – Pursuant To Subdivision (1), (5). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to March 31, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. for preliminary hearing.

State vs. Jared R. Seedorff – Plea/Trial Setting on Infraction-Non Traffic Trespassing-2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears by Attorney Sundell. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Steven M. Smith – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Misdemeanors Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failed To Equip Motor Vehicle/Motor Drawn Vehicle With 2 Approved Red Tail Lamps On Proper Level (Knowingly). Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears in person with P.D. Euler. Case continued to March 31, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. for preliminary hearing.

State vs. Jesse E. Stewart – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More) and Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m.

State vs. Alycia Jean Todd – Initial Appearance on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Capias warrant ordered and Summons ordered for February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for bond forfeiture hearing.

State vs. Martel Obrian Veney – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Tamara J. Weirich – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant appears with P.D. Euler. Case continued to February 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. for plea/trial setting.

State vs. Tyler Joseph Wilson – Counsel Status Hearing on Felony.

State vs. Tyler Joseph Wilson – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Domestic Assault – 4th Degree – 1st Or 2nd Offense (2), (3), (4), (6).

State vs. Brodie Lee Wurtele – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Fined $70.50. Traffic costs paid.

State vs. Kaiya A. Yancey – Initial Appearance on Mis-demeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Hurst. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $379.00 cash only.

