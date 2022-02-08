The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, January 27, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Lynn Anderson, Senior Materials Inspector with MoDOT, was present at 11:00 a.m. for the 2022 off system bridge inspection meeting. Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was present for the meeting.

Mr. Anderson went over the following items:

1) Atchison County has 112 Off-System bridges and culverts needing inspection.

• Structures longer than 20 feet in length require inspections every two years and is the reason the off-system bridge inspection is returning.

• As bridges are costly, the following methods of collecting funds are recommended:

I. BRO Funds – the county would need 20% for an 80% BRO match.

II. Soft Match Credit – allows collection of funds that are from work done on MoDOT’s list of structures.

III. Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) – set up for counties without engineering staff. Performs evaluations to determine priorities for maintenance, rehabilitation, and replacement of bridges.

• Bridge cleaning is always recommended. Deterioration of decks occur from puddles that can’t drain. Removing items like puddles extend the life span.

• Bridge postings are becoming more critical with the MoDOT bridge division. This inspection will be looking for signs replaced within 30 days if seen missing. Additionally, damage can occur to bridges from signs missing.

• If Critical Inspection Findings (CIF) or Follow Up Action Required (FAR) are encountered causing closure of a bridge, the closure completed will need to keep traffic off the bridge. CIFs and FARs must be resolved within 30 days of inspection.

• If new bridges have been completed in the past two years, collection of certifications and pictures of work also desired.

2) A close-out meeting will follow up after all of the inspections, forms, and picture files are completed. This meeting will also be in person along with a teleconference meeting for those not able to attend. The meeting will provide all inspection forms, pictures, and data from the 2022 inspection.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Clerk Taylor presented a request from ACDC Director Monica Bailey to appoint Carrie Livengood to fill the unexpired term of Karma Coleman as the Tarkio R-I School representative to the EEZ Board of Directors. The commissioners voted to appoint Carrie Livengood to the term which will expire March of 2024. Presiding Commissioner Livengood abstained.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director, was in to discuss department matters.

Judge Corey Herron met with the commission to notify them that he has been appointed by the Governor to assume the duties of Circuit Judge. The two-week posting for Associate Judge will be effective as of today. The appointment to fill that position will be made by the Governor. Discussion was held about the need for Judge Herron to have office space in Atchison County and where the best location for that would be within the courthouse.

The commission reviewed an addendum to the County Road Use Agreement that was presented by Union Electric/Ameren for the CART rock program. The matter was tabled until it can be reviewed by Road Supervisor Woodring and reviewed by legal counsel.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.