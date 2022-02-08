The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 28, 2022, by Kristin Ford, Melanie Jutte, and Stuart Coe, Successor Trustees of the Ardis Coe Trust, to Coe J. Farms, LLC, for land in Section 34, Township 64, Range 41; Section 27, Township 64, Range 41; Section 16, Township 65, Range 39; and Section 30, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 28, 2022, by Rosalie Graves and Joyce Bruna, Trustees of the Graves Family Trust, to Joyce Bruna for land in Section 27, Township 64, Range 40; Section 34, Township 64, Range 40; and Section 26, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 28, 2022, by Christopher Avrett to Christopher and Nicole Avrett for land in Section 22, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 28, 2022, by Chris and Beverly King to C&T Midwest Management, LLC, for Lots 4 and 5, Block 17, Nuckolls & White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 31, 2022, by Seth and Katherine McEnaney to Seth and Katherine McEnaney, Trustees of the Seth and Katherine McEnaney Trust, for land in Section 1, Township 65, Range 39; Sections 25 and 36, Township 66, Range 39; Section 2, Township 65, Range 39; Section 31, Township 66, Range 38; Section 15, Township 65, Range 39; and Section 12, Township 65, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 2, 2022, by Joyce and Duane Bruna to Duane Bruna, Stephanie Sedlacek, Amanda Price, John Bruna, Samuel Bruna, and Lauren Bruna for land in Sections 27, 34, and 26, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.