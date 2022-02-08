Kaylin Merriweather, an East Atchison senior, signed his letter of intent to play college football for William Jewell on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Tarkio Activity Center. William Jewell representatives could not attend because of NCAA rules. Pictured with Kaylin are his family members: front row – mother Haley Kingery and father Ronald Merriweather; and back row – grandfather Doug Kingery, sisters Keena and Kinsley Merriweather, and grandmother Leslie Kingery.