WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

1/26/22

Team Standings:

1. Tumble Bugs

2. MADPK

3. Bradley’s

4. Swinging Bowlers

5. Burke & Sons

6. Golden Gals

High Scratch Game (Team) – MADPK 570, Bradley’s 565, Burke & Sons 524; High Scratch Series (Team) – MADPK 1593, Bradley’s 1550, Burke & Sons 1538; High Scratch Game – Ronda Phillipi 182, Paige Guyer 179, Natalie Harmon 171; High Scratch Series – Ronda Phillipi 486, Paige Guyer 459, Darlene Joesting 443; Most Over Average Game – Natalie Harmon 52, Darlene Joesting 51, Marcha Armstrong 43

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

1/31/22

Team Standings:

1. Hits N Misses

2. B Owners

3. Bad Company

4. Dreamers

5. The Lakers

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hits N Misses 626, Dreamers 605, Bad Company 585; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 1777, Dreamers 1704, Bad Company 1690; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 206, Noah McCoy 190, Kaven Wood 183; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 566, Kaven Wood 495, Noah McCoy 459; High Scratch Game (Women) – Julie Burke 168, Ronda Phillipi 166, Peggy McElfish 154; High Scratch Series (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 450, Julie Burke 445, Peggy McElfish 442; Most Over Average (Men) – Noah McCoy 89, Ed Wiese 28, Kaven Wood 22; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Peggy McElfish 38, Julie Burke 30, Amanda Goodin 22

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

2/3/22

Team Standings:

1. Hunter Construction

2. Local Trash

3. Joesting Farms

4. Lions Not Sheep

5. Balls Deep

6. Downtowner

High Scratch Game (Team) – Local Trash 703, Lions Not Sheep 701, Joesting Farms 637; High Scratch Series (Team) – Lions Not Sheep 2060, Local Trash 1920, Hunter Construction 1828; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 234, Spencer Pierpoint 223, Rylan Hunter 209; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 655, Jay Hunter 558, Mitchell Fischer 538; High Scratch Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 143, Jenni Block 134; High Scratch Series (Women) – Darlene Joesting 415, Jenni Block 350; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Noah McCoy 65, Spencer Pierpoint 52, Mitchell Fischer 49; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Jenni Block 34