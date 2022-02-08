Regular Meeting
February 10, 2022 – 12:00 p.m.
1.Call to Order
2.Roll Call
3.Adoption of Agenda
4.Approval of Minutes:
A.Regular Meeting – Jan. 13, 2022
5.Review of Financial Information
6.Approval of Transfer of Funds
A.Fund 1 to Fund 2
7.Approval of Bills:
A.January Final Check Register
B.February Check Register to Date
C.Activity Account Checks
8.Communications:
A.Curriculum Presentations –
Grades 4-6 Science
9.Scheduled Audience:*
10.Reports:
A.Elementary Principal
B.High School Principal
1.MSHSAA –
6th Grade Considerations
C.Superintendent
1.Monthly Program
Evaluation Report
a.Project Lead the Way
b.Talented and Gifted
2.Salary Schedule Considerations
D.Board Members
11.New Business:
A.Approve 2022 – 2023 Calendar
B.Consider Bids for Facility
Improvements –
Greenhouse Foundation
C.Consider Concession Stand Equipment
D.Approve Citizens Bank & Trust
On-Line Account Access
E.Future Business
12.Executive Session
A.Personnel Matters –
Principal Evaluations
13.Adjournment
Meeting will be held in the board room in the high school building.
* In accordance with Policy BDDH persons who wish to be on the board agenda as a scheduled audience should contact the Superintendent. Participants should limit their comments to three minutes.