Regular Meeting

February 10, 2022 – 12:00 p.m.

1.Call to Order

2.Roll Call

3.Adoption of Agenda

4.Approval of Minutes:

A.Regular Meeting – Jan. 13, 2022

5.Review of Financial Information

6.Approval of Transfer of Funds

A.Fund 1 to Fund 2

7.Approval of Bills:

A.January Final Check Register

B.February Check Register to Date

C.Activity Account Checks

8.Communications:

A.Curriculum Presentations –

Grades 4-6 Science

9.Scheduled Audience:*

10.Reports:

A.Elementary Principal

B.High School Principal

1.MSHSAA –

6th Grade Considerations

C.Superintendent

1.Monthly Program

Evaluation Report

a.Project Lead the Way

b.Talented and Gifted

2.Salary Schedule Considerations

D.Board Members

11.New Business:

A.Approve 2022 – 2023 Calendar

B.Consider Bids for Facility

Improvements –

Greenhouse Foundation

C.Consider Concession Stand Equipment

D.Approve Citizens Bank & Trust

On-Line Account Access

E.Future Business

12.Executive Session

A.Personnel Matters –

Principal Evaluations

13.Adjournment

Meeting will be held in the board room in the high school building.

* In accordance with Policy BDDH persons who wish to be on the board agenda as a scheduled audience should contact the Superintendent. Participants should limit their comments to three minutes.