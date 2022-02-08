Colten Stevens earned his 100th career win at the Rock Port Quad and Senior Night.

Chuck Sierks, who has been a part of Rock Port wrestling for 20 plus years, was honored to be a part of Colten Stevens’ 100th win.

Christian Sticken, son of Chris and Christina Sticken.

Colten Stevens, son of Todd and Tricia Stevens.

Hadleigh Jones looks for an open shot as she circles.

Lane Mason works to get the shoulder to the mat for the pin.

Aricin Weber tightens up a head lock for the pin.

Trenton Wallace steps off to the side to run a Half Nelson.

Caleb Lucas ends up on the wrong side of a take down.

The Rock Port High School Wrestling Teams hosted a meet Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with Southwest Iowa and East Mills.

The senior wrestlers and their parents were honored. They included: Colten Stevens, son of Todd and Tricia Stevens, and Christian Sticken, son of Chris and Christina Sticken and Rachelle Renfro.

Individual Rock Port stats follow:

GIRLS

Rock Port 6 vs. Southwest Iowa 6

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst (RP) won by forfeit

159 lbs. – Emily Kesterson (SWI) over Hadleigh Jones (RP)

BOYS

Rock Port 12 vs. Southwest Iowa 70

120 lbs. – Gabe Johnson (SWI) over Caleb Lucas (RP) (MD 12-1)

126 lbs. – Cade Smith (SWI) over Trenton Wallace (RP) (Fall 1:06)

132 lbs. – Philip Gardner (SWI) over Lane Mason (RP) (Fall 3:25)

152 lbs. – Kurt Speed (SWI) over Bracton Cook (RP) (Fall 2:25)

160 lbs. – Hadley Reilly (SWI) over Trulin Pankau (RP) (Fall 0:46)

170 lbs. – Aricin Weber (RP) over Christian Mayer (SWI) (Fall 1:04)

182 lbs. – Colten Stevens (RP) won by forfeit

285 lbs. – Chance Roof (Southwest Iowa) over Christian Sticken (RP) (Fall 1:16)

Rock Port 36 vs. East Mills 17

120 lbs. – Caleb Lucas (RP) won by forfeit

126 lbs. – Trenton Wallace (RP) won by forfeit

132 lbs. – Lane Mason (RP) over Andrew Laramy (EM) (Fall 2:28)

152 lbs. – Tyler Prokop (EM) over Bracton Cook (RP) (TF 15-0, 2:43)

160 lbs. – Brodyn Wray (EM) over Trulin Pankau (RP) (Fall 3:45)

170 lbs. – Aricin Weber (RP) won by forfeit

182 lbs. – Colten Stevens (RP) won by forfeit

285 lbs. – Christian Sticken (RP) won by forfeit