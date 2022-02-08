The Enel-North American, Inc. Scholarship at Tarkio Technology Institute is awarded to two Wind Energy students from the Tarkio, Maryville, or Nodaway-Holt areas. The scholarship awards $2,500 per semester for the two full-time students who are selected. Pictured above, from left to right, are Enel representatives and the recipients of these two scholarships for the 2021-22 school year: Sage Jones, Enel representative; Ethan Mercer and Houston Coleman, scholarship recipients; and Cory Martin, Enel representative.