The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met February 9, 2022. Present were Lori Seymour, Craig Corken, Jill Davis, Roger Martin, Bob Alldredge, and W.C. Farmer, board members; and Monica Bailey, director.

Board members voted to approve the November meeting minutes and the January financials as presented.

Director’s Report

Great Northwest Day was a success. Nine attended from Atchison County and despite a winter storm cutting the event short (no booth this year), great visits were held with local and regional legislators along with opportunities to hear from the governor and others.

ACDC is currently assisting Restore Rock Port with processing donations for their first Main Street project and Tarkio Renewal with their Property Improvement Grant.

Business Improvement Grants are being accepted now. Application information is available at www.atchisoncounty.org/acdcgrants.

ACDC Scholarships are due February 28.

Bailey is scheduling speakers for community lunches in March.

New Business

The board briefly discussed bylaws and will approve any needed changes at the April meeting.

Discussion was held about the Youth Community Beautification Grant and how it could be restructured or advertised differently to be better utilized.

The meeting was then adjourned.