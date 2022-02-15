The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, February 8, 2022:

Tarkio River Farms LLC vs. Barnes Atchison Missouri – Case Review Breach of Contract. Case called. The plaintiff appears by Attorney Murphy. The respondent appears by Attorney Gosserand and by agreement, trial date set aside and case continued to April 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for trial setting.

Kathleen A. Palu Et Al vs. Kevin J. Palu Et Al – Case Review on Partition. Case called. The plaintiffs appears by Attorney Smith. The respondents appear by Attorney Tschauder. No appearance for Spiegel Farms. Case continued to August 18, 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for bench trial. Pretrial conference set for August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Parties to submit scheduling order to the Court by February 22, 2022. Parties shall mediate per scheduling order.

State vs. Travis Lee Holmes – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears and with Attorney Scroggie. Case continued to March 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. for review.

State vs. Ronell D. Leeson – Arraignment on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree and Stealing – All Other Property Under 570.030.5(3). Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears by Attorney Euler. Case continued to March 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. which is the last day for accepting a binding plea.

State vs. Selena J.M. Somerville – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears by Attorney Euler and case continued to March 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Scott E. Brion – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Case called. The state appears by APA Cluck. The defendant appears pro se. Hearing held and the defendant, by agreement, is continued on probation. Probation Order filed with the defendant’s probation to continue without modification or extension. Certified copy of order mailed to the defendant and one to Probation & Parole.

State vs. Justin M. Scott – Criminal Setting on Felony. Case called. The state appears by APA Cluck. The defendant appears pro se, advised of right to counsel, and case continued to March 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. for entry of counsel.

State vs. Adam B. Wheeler – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. The state appears by APA Cluck. The defendant appears pro se and case continued to March 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. for review or trial setting.

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).