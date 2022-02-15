The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, February 3, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was present to seek approval for the purchase of two pieces of equipment that were approved in his budget. The commission inquired about going out for bid. Clerk Taylor contacted Todd Schuler with the Missouri State Auditor’s office about the specifics. Supervisor Woodring has a letter from the manufacturer stating that they are the only company that makes this piece of equipment and there is no local source where it can be purchased. It is a valid exception from the county bid law and the commission can move forward with approval.

The commission requested that the quotes from LyCox Enterprises, Inc., for a 2022 Retriever w/grader front mount (quick attach) and a WR90-3 Walk’n’Roll Packer Roller-Oscillator heavy duty lift assembly for a JD 672G with quick attach and accumulator be presented in a bid format for approval. It was added to their next agenda.

The commission participated in a conference call with Judge Zel Fischer about office space. With the recent appointment of Associate Judge Herron to the position of Circuit Judge, both would like to maintain an office in the courthouse. The commission will review options for the additional space.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.