The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of February 14-20, 2022. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below:

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Atchison County line to Route M, February 14-16

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, February 14-18