The Rock Port 3rd and 4th grade basketball team traveled to Barnard, Missouri, on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The team placed second behind Jefferson. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Kaden Perry, Cy Vogler, Andy Meyerkorth, Eli Meyerkorth, and Kipton Waigand; and back row – Ethan Hunter, Mason Hale, Isaac Dougherty, Jack Bailey, and Locke Chaney.