Jeff Arp, right, the City of Tarkio’s Loss Control Representative with MIRMA, awarded the Tarkio Police Department, represented by Chief Tyson Gibbons, left, with a Risk Management Reimbursement certificate, given to the PD in the amount of $1,875.00 for a new dash mount camera for one of the patrol vehicles.

The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Tarkio City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted at 6:05 p.m. Roll call was done by Danielle Madron, City Clerk: aldermen Blu Dow, Scott Poppa, and Andy Riley were present; alderman Mike Klosek was absent. Visitors were: City employees – Mayor Tim Morehouse, Animal Control Officer Chris Hogue and Chief of Police Tyson Gibbons; Jeff Arp with MIRMA; and citizens Megan McAdams, Mike Klosek, Sr., and Dennis Martin.

Mayor Morehouse opened the public hearing to inform citizens of the proposed new parking limitations on Main Street from 6th Street to 10th Street and to allow citizens to bring their questions and concerns to the board. Dennis Martin asked questions about the letter sent out to residents living on Main Street, specifically where it mentioned parking on both sides of the street. The letter should have read parking on the north side of Main Street. Alderman Riley stated that after measuring Main Street with a car parked on the street, there was still sufficient room to drive past said parked vehicle safely.

Mayor Morehouse asked to close the public hearing. Riley made a motion to close the hearing, Poppa seconded, and three ayes voted to close the hearing. The hearing was closed at 6:15 p.m.

Mayor Morehouse asked for the approval of the regular meeting minutes of January 12, 2022, as distributed. Riley made the motion to accept the minutes and the motion was seconded and approved. The minutes were accepted. There were no additions to the agenda.

Next month’s meeting will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Mike Klosek, Sr., on behalf of Klosek’s LLC Trash Service, asked the board if there was a possibility to reduce the trash pick-up days for the City of Tarkio to just Thursday, instead of multiple days a week. There will be a public hearing scheduled for March 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. for residents to come share their thoughts and concerns.

Jeff Arp, the city’s Loss Control Representative with MIRMA, awarded the Tarkio Police Department with a Risk Management Reimbursement certificate, given to the police department in the amount of $1,875.00 for a new dash mount camera for one of the patrol vehicles.

Mayor Tim Morehouse informed the board that there were two sealed bids for the 2022 street overlay project, Herzog Construction Corp. out of St. Joseph and Keller Construction out of St. Joseph. Keller Construction did not contact Street Supervisor Quimby to field verify the scope of work, therefore, their bid was disqualified. Herzog Construction Corp. gave a bid in the amount of $138,710.00. Riley made a motion to accept Herzog’s bid of $138,710.00. Poppa seconded the motion. Three ayes voted to accepted the motion and the second, and the motion passed.

Mayor Morehouse read by title Bill No. 277.22 Ordinance No. 263.22: An Ordinance Adopting An Amended Budget For The City Of Tarkio’s Fiscal Year April 1, 2021, To March 31, 2022. Dow made a motion to pass Bill No. 277.22 Ordinance No. 263.22. Riley seconded the motion and the motion passed.

Mayor Morehouse gave the second reading of Bill No. 277.22 Ordinance No. 263.22. Poppa made a motion to pass Bill No. 277.22 Ordinance No. 263.22. Riley seconded the motion and the motion passed. Bill No. 277.22 Ordinance No. 263.22 was adopted.

Mayor Morehouse asked the board to approve a one-day caterer’s license for Just In Time Promotions, LLC for a concert at the Community Building on March 5, 2022. Poppa made a motion to approve the one-day license. The motion was seconded and approved. The one-day license was approved.

The board discussed possible changes to the animal ordinances, to make it more specific as to what would be considered a violation of said ordinances. The City Clerk will be contacting the City Attorney to get more specific legal parameters on what would be considered “neglect” and what can be done as far as ticketing and fine amounts.

There was a short discussion on the vehicle nuisance ordinance and what is and is not included in the ordinance. The board will be looking into more options for ordinance enforcement.

Department Reports

Blu Dow, City Buildings – Dow spoke to Danny McCoy about the police department evidence room door. It is on his to-do list.

Michael Klosek, Fire Department – Klosek was absent. Clerk Madron reported that as soon as the fire department received the last of the boots and gloves they have been waiting on, they should have the final bill for the turn-out gear.

Andy Riley, Parks & Pool – The Clydesdales will be coming back for the Tarkio Rodeo and Rodeo Parade this year. The Tarkio Park Board will be paying part of the fee and will be asking for donations from local businesses to help pay the total cost. The board spoke about the condition of the crow’s nest at the baseball field and will be looking into options for fixing it or taking it down.

Scott Poppa, Street Department – Quimby’s report: Repairs/Equipment – The white dump truck had to go to Quality Auto for a repair to the steering box which is leaking power steering fluid badly. They could not find a new or used one that would work so a rebuild kit has been ordered and the city is waiting on it to come. The gold truck had to have exhaust issues fixed. This has created a situation where there is only one vehicle able to push snow. It is time to look into getting another pickup to push snow like the one the city has. Quimby will have a proposal prepared for the next City Council meeting. The gold truck was repaired and put together for snow removal if it was needed. Snow Storm – Problem areas were pre-treated before the possible snow storm came in. The area did not get what was initially called for, but the city was prepared. Brush Pile – This area still has “hot spots” and the department continues to stir it up to try and get it all burnt. Trash Bins – This project has been completed. Several have been replaced on Main Street and several were made for the Parks Dept. Potholes – This is a project that Quimby has scheduled to be worked on while he’s on vacation. Traffic Assist – On January 27 and 28, the street department assisted with traffic for windmill equipment to be moved to the college. Budget – Clerk Madron and Quimby have gone over the budget for the next fiscal year. It is almost complete, and they are just waiting on a few more numbers to come in. Light Pole Improvement – Work is being done to improve the poles on Main Street for better electrical outlets. This will be much safer and look better for the christmas décor. Conduit drops are being made in uniform length with weatherproof boxes. Evergy is going to assist by putting these on the poles when the city has them made and they have time.

Timothy Morehouse, Gould Peterson Municipal Airport – There is one more tree to be torn down out at the airport before the final flyover test can be completed. The runway project has been completed and the city is waiting on final bills and payments to come in from MoDOT.

Chris Hogue, Animal Control – There are currently two dogs in the pound. Their owner is working on getting their shot records and city licensing to be able to get them out.

Tyson Gibbons, Police Department – Several arrests have been made over the last month, including several drug busts, the recovery of a stolen vehicle and arrest of the suspect who stole it. The Tarkio PD is also assisting in an interstate crime investigation, working with another agency. Nic Schebaum is doing well in his first month at the Academy. He has tested three times already on various topics and passed.

Danielle Madron, City Financials – Clerk Madron reported that she will be finishing up the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget within the next few weeks and asks that any changes that need to be made be brought to her as soon as possible.

Mayor Morehouse announced an executive session would be held per Chapter 610.021 Section 3 hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting a particular employee, etc. Riley made a motion to enter into executive session and the motion was seconded and approved. Riley made a motion to close the executive session and the motion was seconded and approved.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m. The next regular meeting will be March 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.