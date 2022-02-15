The Fairfax R-3 School Board met January 20, 2022. The following summary is from the superintendent’s update on the school website.

Finance

The school’s fund balance is currently $1,194,726, approximately $170,000 more than last year at this time.

Food expenses show an increase over last December. The school has changed suppliers and they are watching total costs.

The current financial plan was discussed. It was clarified that there is a planned, spend-down of reserves going into the sunset of the school’s levy in 2025. If the district is going to maintain financial health, additional revenue will have to be sought. This revenue may come from an additional windmill development, which is scheduled for completion in 2024; it may come from increased property values; or it may come from a continued, increased levy. It has always been the plan to return to voters for support and/or examine the removal of the temporary levy at its sunset.

Facilities

The school is working with a plumber on coil replacement in areas within the building where leaks are the worst or are consistent.

Two bids were submitted for asbestos removal in the elementary.

Bid opening was scheduled for January 31.

Work on floors and playground should start by the first week of June and be completed before the first week of August.

It appears the school will again have consistent staffing, so walkthroughs will start again and they will seek feedback on the condition/cleanliness of the facilities.

Transportation

Administration is still looking for a 10 passenger van to replace our bus. Dr. Burright received a phone call from Anderson Auto Group in St. Joseph that they have two vans that might meet the school’s needs.

Federal Programs

Parent surveys in and the results are good.

Personnel

The administration and salary committee are working on the calendar, leave restructuring, pay, insurance, and professional support. Members of this committee are Lauren Clark, Debra Wyatt, Kristi Duering, Jaymee Koop, and Crystal Schieffer. Officers of CTA are also invited to be part of this group.

APR

Mr. Barnes discussed APR scores and MAP scores with the board. This information is now public and can be found on the DESE website. Dr. Burright has also posted the document he shared during the board meeting in the school’s January board documents folder.

Board Election

The board certified the following community members to be placed on the April ballot. The candidates are vying for two positions on the board with three-year terms. Candidates are Jill Kingery, Chance Clement, and Crystal Woodring. Election day is April 5.

New Business

The board reviewed the proposed calendar for 2022-23 and had no comments or suggestions. Final review is set for February. Feedback on this calendar can be shared with Dr. Burright.

Payments were approved to Mound City (SLP services), Cornerstone Roofing, HTK Architects, and UMB for the school’s lease purchase payment.

The board approved expenses for the band performance at state basketball.

Fees were waived for the Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary chili supper.

Old Business

The current state of COVID was reviewed with the board. No changes to the safety plan were recommended by administration, and no motion was made by the board.

Resignations

The resignation of Donna Million, who will retire this year, was accepted by the board.

Superintendent’s Evaluation and Contract

The board offered feedback, extended the superintendent contract through 2024-25, and presented a 2% pay increase.