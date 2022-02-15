The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed February 4, 2022, by Lazarus Gish, Sr. to Jonathan and Christy Rosenbohm for Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17, Block 2, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 4, 2022, by Kathryn Donnell to Dennis and Yolanda Erickson for land in Section 1, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 7, 2022, by Vishva, LLC, to Jeff Garrett, Trustee of the Jeff Garrett Living Trust, for Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 15, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 7, 2022, by Dolores Stanton to Dolores Stanton, Trustee of the Dolores Stanton Revocable Trust, for Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Bischof’s First Addition, Rock Port, Missouri, and Section 3, Township 65, Range 42, and Section 34, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed February 7, 2022, by Elliot Gee, Trustee of the Keedy Living Trust, to Lance Gee and Lori Gee for land in Sections 29, 28, 32, and 33, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 7, 2022, by Lance and Jennifer Gee and Lori Gee to Lance Gee and Lori Gee for land in Sections 29, 28, 32, and 33, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 7, 2022, by Lance and Jennifer Gee to Lance and Jennifer Gee for land in Sections 29, 28, 32, and 33, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 8, 2022, by James and Marcia Frede to Marcia Frede Trustee under the Declaration of Trust for land in Section 24, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 8, 2022, by James and Marcia Frede to James Frede, Trustee under the Declaration of Trust, for land in Section 24, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 9, 2022, by Michael Jones to Kevin Jones for land in Section 36, Township 67, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed February 9, 2022, by Max Peeler, Trustee under Amendment and Restatement of Declaration of Trust, to Atchison County Levee District No. 1 for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed February 9, 2022, by Roberta Peeler, Trustee under Amendment and Restatement of Declaration of Trust, to Atchison County Levee District No. 1 for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed February 9, 2022, by Kristin Ford, Successor Trustee of the Ryland Coe Trust, to Coe Farms, LLC, for land in Section 16, Township 65, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.