The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Matthew Maddox, 45, Tarkio, Missouri, and Heather Chapin, 47, Auburn, Nebraska, were married February 4, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Judge Corey Herron. Filed February 4, 2022.

Richard Michel, 56, and Wendy Moyer, 61, both of Nebraska City, Nebraska, were married February 2, 2022, in Branson, Missouri, by Delray Bender, Minister. Filed February 9, 2022.