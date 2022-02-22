Rock Port R-II School hosted the 68th Atchison County Band Day Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Students from Rock Port, Tarkio, and Fairfax schools rehearsed through the day then presented a concert that evening.

The guest clinician for the event, which started in 1955, was Roy Maxwell, the retired Director of Bands from Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri. During his time at Central, the band more than doubled the number of students in the program, and increased the number of staff members and course offerings. The marching band performed in the Liberty Bowl Parade and Halftime Show, the Citrus Bowl Parade, and the Inaugural Parade for Governor Jay Nixon. Bands under his direction received a First Division rating at the MSHSAA Music Festival for 27 consecutive years. The Central High School Wind Ensemble performed at the 2012 Missouri Music Educators Conference. This was the first instrumental group from the St. Joseph School District to be accepted to perform at this prestigious event. Mr. Maxwell received a Bachelor of Science degree in Instrumental Music Education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Clarinet Performance from Missouri Western State College. While there, he studied conducting with William G. Mack and clarinet with Richard Yeager. Mr. Maxwell received his Master’s in Music Education from Northwest Missouri State University where he studied conducting with Alfred E.Sergel, III and woodwinds with Dr. Chris Gibson. Mr. Maxwell has twice served as the NWMMEA President, and helped begin the commissioning project for each of the District Honor Bands. He currently serves as the Mentoring Chair for the NWMMEA, the Government Relations Chair for the Missouri Music Educators Association and is the Festival Manager for the Northwest District MSHSAA Solo and Small Ensemble Festival. Mr. Maxwell is active as an adjudicator and clinician across the state, and has an active clarinet studio. Roy lives in Platte City with his wife, Melanie, who recently retired as the Assistant Band Director at Lafayette High School in the St. Joseph School District.

Atchison County band directors are Abby Palmer, Rock Port; Debra Wyatt, Fairfax; and Nathaniel Wehmeyer and Melody Barnett, Tarkio.

The county band performed the following pieces: “United We Stand” (John O’Reilly/Arr. Sally Albrecht & Jay Althouse, “All Is Well” (Michael W. Smith & Wayne Kirkpatrick/Arr. Brown, “Mah-Na Mah-Na” (Piero Umiliani/Arr. Johnnie Vinson, “Amazing Grace” (John Newton/Arr. James Swearingen, and “Military March” (Beethoven/Arr. Robert E. Foster).

Atchison County Band personnel included the following: flute – Anneliese Clauson (RP), Dalaynie Drummond (T), Alisha Lomax (RP), Jada Maifeld (RP), Abby Minino (RP), Hailey Morton (T), Lilly Pankau (RP), Lily Smith (RP), and Alyson Wooten (T); clarinet – Kylie Beasing (RP), Savannah Caudill (T), Haylee Clark (T), Abigail Harms (T), Addison Maifeld (RP), Avery Meyerkorth (RP), Addison Noland (T), Claire Spiegel (RP), Stormie Wallace (FX), Brooklyn Wennihan (T), and Payton Woodring (FX); bass clarinet – Sara Newbanks (RP); alto saxophone – Cole Anderson (T), Emmy Laur (T), Cowen O’Riley (FX), and Teagan Wennihan (T); tenor saxophone – Jaymes Herron (RP); baritone saxophone – Kamryn Brown (T), and Morgan Shaw (T); trumpet – Faith Anderson (T), Alex Barnett (T), Sydnee Bruns (T), Jozee Eaton (T), Ryan Lucas (RP), Olivia Morris (FX), Aaron Schlueter (T), Lizzie Schlueter (T), and Christian Sticken (RP); trombone – Caiden Caudill (T), and Gabe Harms (T); baritone – KayDee Duering (FX), and Kendall Kingery (FX); tuba – Owen DeRosier (T), and Brentyn Herron (RP); and percussion – Alexis Bywater (T), Anden Cohn (RP), River Dow (T), Daniel Lesher (T), Connor Morton (T), Makaila Pruett (RP), Arianna Shimmel (RP), Ian Stepp (T), Georgia Swinehart (FX), Luke Swinehart (FX), and Clayton Vernon (FX).

Seniors recognized were: Jada Maifeld, Olivia Morris, Aaron Schlueter, Morgan Shaw, Christian Sticken, and Stormie Wallace.

Four State Honor Band honorees were Kylie Beasing and Anneliese Clauson.