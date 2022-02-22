A local teenager received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning, February 18, 2022, in Atchison County. The accident occurred at 7:40 a.m. on Route M, south of county road 180 and 6.5 miles east of Tarkio. A 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Kaitlyn Hall, 18, of Westboro, Missouri, was southbound on Route M when the passenger side tires traveled off the west side of the road. The vehicle returned to the roadway and began skidding, going off the west side of Route M, striking a ditch, and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing southeast off the west side of the road at a field entrance.

Hall, who was wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. The 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was totaled and left at the scene. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper M.A. Harris, who was assisted by Trooper V.P. Wiley and Atchison County.