Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas pins his opponent to the mat in the MSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Columbia. (Tricia Stevens photo)

East Atchison senior wrestler Bo Graves performs a farside cradle during a match in the 170 lb. weight class of the MSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. (Ann Schlueter photo)

Rock Port senior Colten Stevens works to roll over his opponent in the MSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Columbia. (Tricia Stevens photo)

East Atchison’s Aaron Schlueter grapples with an opponent in the MSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Columbia. (Ann Schlueter photo)

Four Rock Port and East Atchison wrestlers competed in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s State Wrestling Tournament held in Columbia this past weekend. For seniors Colten Stevens, Aaron Schlueter, and Bo Graves, this was their last wrestling competitions of their high school careers.

Results for the Rock Port wrestlers are:

120 lbs. – Caleb Lucas

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Barry (St. Michael the Archangel) over Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) (Fall 0:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) over William Kuehn (Valle Catholic) (MD 10-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Kannen Wilson (Versailles) over Caleb Lucas (Rock Port) (MD 11-1)

182 lbs. – Colten Stevens

Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Trumbore (Butler) over Colten Stevens (Rock Port) (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Colten Stevens (Rock Port) over Kasten VanMeter (South Harrison) (Dec. 6-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Aidan Ivison (Richmond) over Colten Stevens (Rock Port) (Dec. 6-3)

Results for the East Atchison wrestlers are:

170 lbs. – Bo Graves

Champ. Round 1 – Ben Janssen (Lone Jack) over Bo Graves (EA) (Fall 1:02)

Cons. Round 1 – Bo Graves (EA) over Chase Willis (Fatima) 11-19 (Dec. 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Schrock (Versailles) 34-15 won by injury default over Bo Graves (EA) 10-13 (Inj. 2:27)

195 lbs. – Aaron Schlueter

Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Schlueter (EA) over Jacob Calbreath (Valle Catholic (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal – Sam Gibson (Trenton) over Aaron Schlueter (EA) 32-9 (Dec. 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Jayden Maggert (St. Paul Lutheran Concordia) 33-8 over Aaron Schlueter (EA) 32-9 (Dec. 9-5)