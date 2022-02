On February 15, 2022, Debbie Lutz celebrated her 50th year working at Stoner Drug in Rock Port, Missouri. Friends and co-workers showed their appreciation with cake and punch. She was also given a quilt made by friend Susan Eddleman and Quilters Boutique. Debbie said that in her 50 years at the pharmacy her favorite part has always been the friendly people and getting to know all of the people in the community.