Are you planning to hunt this spring but still need hunter education? If so, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers two hunter education options: an all-online format and a blended format.

The all-online format may be completed by Missouri residents age 16 and older. It consists of an online course and requires a fee paid to the online course provider (not MDC). The all-online option requires the passing of a final exam; but has no skills portion.

The blended format has two parts (a knowledge portion and a skills session portion) and may be completed by Missouri residents age 11 and older. The knowledge portion provides information to participants on all aspects of hunter education and can be taken online, through a free self-study guide (which is available at the MDC Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph), or in a classroom setting.

Participants using the blended format must also complete a four-hour skills session that includes a multiple-choice final exam. The skills portion is a hands-on demonstration of skills learned by participants. Participants using the blended format must complete and pass both portions to earn certification.

For individuals wanting to participate in the blended format, a skills session is planned on March 12, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Northwest Tech School in Maryville (1515 S. Munn, Maryville, Missouri). Be sure to register prior to the class as there may not be enough seats for walk-in registration. Registration can be found on MDC’s website (mdc.mo.gov). Participants must bring the student manual with all chapter reviews completed or the online skills session qualifier certificate to gain entry. For more information, contact Conservation Agent Kyle Dick at 816-383-0404 or Conservation Agent Kris Smith at 816-261-1245.