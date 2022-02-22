Judge William Richards administers the oath of office to Judge Corey Herron. Also pictured are Kristi and Phillip Herron.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, around 50 family and friends were on hand for the swearing in of Judge Corey Herron. Former Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Prokes welcomed everyone to the courthouse and gave a few opening remarks before turning the floor over to Judge William Richards of Holt County. Judge Richards took the opportunity to share a story or two about Judge Herron before swearing him in. Judge Herron was joined by his wife, Kristi, and son, Phillip.

Following Judge Prokes’ retirement, Governor Mike Parson named Judge Corey K. Herron as circuit judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit, which includes Nodaway, Atchison, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties. Judge Herron’s primary office will be in the Nodaway County Courthouse where he will hold court.