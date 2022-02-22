The fuel island at Trail’s End will be closed during an upcoming upgrade. The general store and other services will remain open. (Brock Martin photo)

Amy Hughes is the new general manager at Trail’s End.

If you are from Atchison County or a frequent driver on Interstate 29 between Kansas City, Missouri, and Omaha, Nebraska, it’s highly likely that you are familiar with Trail’s End, a truck stop that has been in business at Exit 110 for nearly 50 years.

There is a new face among the nearly 40 employees at Trail’s End. Amy Hughes, a Tarkio native, has recently been named General Manager and she is excited to work in a place that has felt like home to her over the years. “It’s always been a great place, it’s always meant a lot to me because it holds a place for every one in this community. Everyone has a memory here,” Amy said.

Amy’s fondness of Trail’s End includes the nearly 10 years she has worked there collectively in over the years so her experience and familiarity with the establishment makes her the perfect fit as general manager. “When I came back here in September, it felt like I came home. I feel completely blessed to be back here,” Amy said.

Amy’s new position comes with changes that she and maintenance manager Justin Pankau are excited to announce. “We are rearranging the pumps and adding DEF to all lanes so it will make the truck flow better,” Justin said.

A rearranged lineup for the trucks coming through will make traffic smoother for customers as well. A remodeled canopy over the fuel bay will have updated signage and lights.

One of the changes that Justin loves the most is the lighted canopy. “It’s so bright and will really help us catch drivers’ attention,” Justin said.

The Trail’s End team estimates the renovation will be completed by late spring/early summer 2022, assuming all construction goes as planned.

As part of the remodel, the pumps will need to be shut down, but Amy wants all customers to know that the services like showers, bathrooms, and general store will remain open. Chester’s Chicken and Subway will remain open as well.

Amy said that the hours will be different during the construction outside, switching from 24 hours to 5:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m., but that is not a permanent change. As soon as the pump station is complete, they will be back to 24-hour service.

To follow along with the renovations at Trail’s End and to stay up to date on hours and services, follow their Facebook page.