Kansas and Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week (SWPW) will be held the week of March 7 – 11, 2022. Each day of the work week will have a specific theme or topic to promote. These themes are:

Monday – Receiving weather info/Have a plan

Tuesday – Tornado Safety

Wednesday – Lightning Safety

Thursday – Severe Thunderstorm safety

Friday – Flood Safety

This year’s tornado drill will occur on Tuesday, March 8, at 10:00 a.m. There will not be a backup date. This drill is an opportunity for schools, businesses and households to practice sheltering as if it were a real tornado.

This year, in order to avoid confusing the public,a live tornado warning will not be sent out on NOAA Weather Radio, but rather a Routine Weekly Test (RWT) message will be sent with verbiage asking people to practice sheltering. Emergency management may sound their outdoor warning sirens as part of the drill as many have done in the past.

You can find preparedness information for the week online now at the following website: https://www.weather.gov/eax/2022SevereWeek