ACDC’s annual community lunches are happening around the county this month. This year’s complementary lunches will provide you with updates on Atchison County projects as well as ACDC’s current activities. The Tarkio/Westboro luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Nutrition Center in Tarkio, Missouri.

Please RSVP to ACDC at 660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org by Thursday, March 10, if you plan to attend. They look forward to seeing all business owners, employees and people interested in the future of Atchison County at these luncheons.